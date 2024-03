Ariana Grande has sold millions of records. Now her grandma has a record too Ninety-eight-year-old Marjorie "Nonna" Grande has become the oldest person to hit the Billboard Hot 100. She's featured in granddaughter's song "Ordinary Things."

Ariana Grande has sold millions of records. Now her grandma has a record too

Ninety-eight-year-old Marjorie "Nonna" Grande has become the oldest person to hit the Billboard Hot 100. She's featured in granddaughter's song "Ordinary Things."