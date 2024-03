Biden administration bans the final kind of asbestos still legal in the U.S. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ellie Borst, who covers chemicals for Politico's E&E News, about the EPA joining more than 50 other countries that have already outlawed chrysotile asbestos.

