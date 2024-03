Trump has been ordered to pay a half-billion-dollar bond. What happens if he can't? Former President Trump needs to find $454 million to comply with a New York ruling but says he can't find a company to put up the bond. His lawyers are asking an appeals court to stay the judgment.

