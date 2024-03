Hong Kong's new national security law might further erode civil liberties, some worry Lawmakers in Hong Kong passed a new national security law. The government casts it as a bid to make the territory safer but some think it may erode Hong Kong's standing as a global financial hub.

Asia Hong Kong's new national security law might further erode civil liberties, some worry Hong Kong's new national security law might further erode civil liberties, some worry Listen · 2:24 2:24 Lawmakers in Hong Kong passed a new national security law. The government casts it as a bid to make the territory safer but some think it may erode Hong Kong's standing as a global financial hub. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor