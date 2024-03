The unusual manner in which cicadas pee — and why the information is useful Little insects pee in droplets. But it turns out that cicadas pee in jets — and why and how they do it could help scientists better understand microfluidics and advance all kinds of technologies.

Science The unusual manner in which cicadas pee — and why the information is useful