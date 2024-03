About 140 of D.C.'s cherry trees will soon be cut down to adapt to rising sea levels Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms hit peak bloom yesterday. For some 140 of the famous flowering trees, this will be their last season — they'll soon be cut down to adjust to sea-level rise.

Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms hit peak bloom yesterday. For some 140 of the famous flowering trees, this will be their last season — they'll soon be cut down to adjust to sea-level rise.