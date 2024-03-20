Accessibility links
Cubans Protest Food Shortages; World Happiness Report Reveals Differences By Age : State of the World from NPR In Cuba, protests over the weekend revealed frustrations over shortages of food and electricity as the country confronts a serious economic crisis. And the World Happiness Report tells of interesting differences in happiness between generations.

Protests in Cuba; Results of the World Happiness Report

Emily Green

A a man pedals carrying a girl during a scheduled power outage in Bauta, Cuba, Monday, March 18. The island is facing an energy crisis, with waves of blackouts worsening in recent weeks. Ramon Espinosa/AP hide caption

A a man pedals carrying a girl during a scheduled power outage in Bauta, Cuba, Monday, March 18. The island is facing an energy crisis, with waves of blackouts worsening in recent weeks.

