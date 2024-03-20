Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Elsa y Elmar, Julieta Eugenio, Esteman and more

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pablo Resoalbe Pablo Resoalbe

The weather's heating up and so are the music releases. The hosts of Alt.Latino share their most quintessentially them picks, with Latin jazz across the board from Felix and indie pop-rock bops from Ana.

The two sit down to ping-pong favorite picks back and forth from different parts of the country — plus, Felix puts Ana's picks to an impromptu test.

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler. Hazel Cills is the podcast editor and digital editor for Alt.Latino and our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Featured songs:

Lara Project, "Extraños"

YouTube

Julieta Eugenio, "Breath I"

YouTube

Esteman, Villano Antillano, "Noches de Verano"

YouTube

Rodrigo Recabarren, Pablo Menares, Yago Vazquez, "Santiago"

YouTube

Elsa y Elmar, "Entre Las Piernas"

YouTube

Hurray For The Riff Raff, "Hawkmoon"