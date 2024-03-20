Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Elsa y Elmar, Julieta Eugenio, Esteman and more : All Songs Considered The weather's heating up and so are the music releases. The hosts of Alt.Latino share their most quintessentially them picks, with Latin jazz across the board from Felix and indie pop-rock bops from Ana.



The two sit down to ping-pong favorite picks back and forth from different parts of the country — plus, Felix puts Ana's picks to an impromptu test.



Featured tracks:



Lara Project, "Extraños"

Julieta Eugenio, "Breath I"

Esteman, Villano Antillano, "Noches de Verano"

Rodrigo Recabarren, Pablo Menares, Yago Vazquez, "Santiago"

Elsa y Elmar, "Entre Las Piernas"

Hurray For The Riff Raff, "Hawkmoon"



