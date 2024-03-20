When does youth employment become child labor?

Enlarge this image PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The number of teenagers in the workforce today is at its highest level in about 20 years. At the same time, child labor violations are up and states are relaxing some protections for their youngest workers. On today's show, we examine the state of the Gen Z labor force, and the distinction between youth employment and child labor.

Related episodes:

Young, 'spoiled and miserable' in China (Apple / Spotify)

Teenage (Employment) Wasteland

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.