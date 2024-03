A Former Nun On Why She 'Cloistered' And Later Ran Away : Fresh Air Catherine Coldstream spoke with Terry Gross about her years as nun in a Carmelite monastery. She talks about what drew her to the vocation, what it was like to live a silent and obedient life, and why she ran away. Her memoir is called Cloistered.

Fresh Air A Former Nun On Why She 'Cloistered' And Later Ran Away A Former Nun On Why She 'Cloistered' And Later Ran Away Listen · 45:10 45:10 Catherine Coldstream spoke with Terry Gross about her years as nun in a Carmelite monastery. She talks about what drew her to the vocation, what it was like to live a silent and obedient life, and why she ran away. Her memoir is called Cloistered. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor