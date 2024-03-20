Accessibility links
The Future Of TikTok In The US : 1A Some 170 million Americans use the social video app TikTok, according to the company.

And scrolling through it – you'll see everything from discussions about economics, and foreign policy to viral dance trends. Lawmakers are concerned that TikTok poses a national security threat because of who owns it – Beijing-based Bytedance.

Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher sponsored a bipartisan bill that overwhelmingly passed the house in a 352-65 vote. It calls for TikTok to divest from its China-based parent company in six months, or face a ban in the US.

President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill into law, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

We discuss the future of TikTok in the US.

What's the future of TikTok in the U.S.? Is the app really a threat to our national security or is a potential ban a threat to our first amendment rights?

