What the collapse of salmon populations means for one Alaska family For Alaska Native communities along the Yukon River, fishing for salmon has always been a central part of life. But climate change is driving a massive collapse in salmon populations.

Climate What the collapse of salmon populations means for one Alaska family What the collapse of salmon populations means for one Alaska family Listen · 6:15 6:15 For Alaska Native communities along the Yukon River, fishing for salmon has always been a central part of life. But climate change is driving a massive collapse in salmon populations. Edited by Rachel Waldholz Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor