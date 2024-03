Videos using AI are popping up on YouTube. How is YouTube responding? YouTube is asking users to self-report when they post AI-generated videos. Experts say it's not good enough to ask people to admit when they're breaking the rules.

Technology Videos using AI are popping up on YouTube. How is YouTube responding? Videos using AI are popping up on YouTube. How is YouTube responding? Listen · 2:11 2:11 YouTube is asking users to self-report when they post AI-generated videos. Experts say it's not good enough to ask people to admit when they're breaking the rules. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor