The $190 billion in emergency funds given to schools during the pandemic is ending Principals and superintendents talk to NPR about how students are faring four years after the pandemic shutdowns began. We also hear what schools plan to do when pandemic-related federal aid runs out.

Education The $190 billion in emergency funds given to schools during the pandemic is ending The $190 billion in emergency funds given to schools during the pandemic is ending Listen · 3:59 3:59 Principals and superintendents talk to NPR about how students are faring four years after the pandemic shutdowns began. We also hear what schools plan to do when pandemic-related federal aid runs out. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor