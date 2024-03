2 ex-officers in Mississippi get yearslong sentences for torturing 2 Black men The sentencing phase has begun for the six former officers who pleaded guilty to torturing two Black men. Two ex-officers were sentenced Tuesday and the four others will be sentenced this week.

2 ex-officers in Mississippi get yearslong sentences for torturing 2 Black men The sentencing phase has begun for the six former officers who pleaded guilty to torturing two Black men. Two ex-officers were sentenced Tuesday and the four others will be sentenced this week.