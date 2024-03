Cambodia cracks down on musical car horns to avoid 'anarchy in the streets' The prime minister noted the ban on social media channels, posting images of people dancing on the side of the road to the musical stylings of truck horns. He said the ban is needed to avoid hazards.

Cambodia cracks down on musical car horns to avoid 'anarchy in the streets' The prime minister noted the ban on social media channels, posting images of people dancing on the side of the road to the musical stylings of truck horns. He said the ban is needed to avoid hazards.