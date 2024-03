The Thistle & Shamrock: Viking Vibe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

From the northern isles of Orkney and Shetland and onward to Norway, hear the fusion of Celtic and Scandinavian music. Featured artists include Jennifer and Hazel Wrigley, Rock, Salt & Nails, The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, and Blazin' Fiddles.