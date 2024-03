The last few days have been a rollercoaster for Texas' new immigration law The Supreme court allowed the state of Texas to begin enforcing a far reaching immigration law. Then an appeals court blocked it. Wednesday morning, that same court heard arguments about its legality.

Law The last few days have been a rollercoaster for Texas' new immigration law The last few days have been a rollercoaster for Texas' new immigration law Listen · 4:04 4:04 The Supreme court allowed the state of Texas to begin enforcing a far reaching immigration law. Then an appeals court blocked it. Wednesday morning, that same court heard arguments about its legality. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor