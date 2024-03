Colombian-born businessman Bernie Moreno is the GOP nominee for Ohio's Senate seat Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia and went on to own car dealerships. He's now running as a political outsider with the backing of former President Trump.

Elections Colombian-born businessman Bernie Moreno is the GOP nominee for Ohio's Senate seat Colombian-born businessman Bernie Moreno is the GOP nominee for Ohio's Senate seat Listen · 3:45 3:45 Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia and went on to own car dealerships. He's now running as a political outsider with the backing of former President Trump. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor