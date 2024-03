Amid a black lung surge, Kentucky has made it harder for coal miners to get benefits Kentucky has one black lung doctor left after the state legislature restricted who can review workers' compensation claims for the disease. This came amid a surge in black lung cases in Appalachia.

Law Amid a black lung surge, Kentucky has made it harder for coal miners to get benefits Kentucky has one black lung doctor left after the state legislature restricted who can review workers' compensation claims for the disease. This came amid a surge in black lung cases in Appalachia.