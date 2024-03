Should government officials be shielded from lawsuits when their critics are jailed? The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that has its roots in small town petty politics but it could have implications for the future of free speech and what's known as qualified immunity.

Law Should government officials be shielded from lawsuits when their critics are jailed? The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that has its roots in small town petty politics but it could have implications for the future of free speech and what's known as qualified immunity.