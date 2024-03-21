Accessibility links
Sydney Sweeney is a devout scream queen in the twisted 'Immaculate' : Pop Culture Happy Hour In the new movie Immaculate, Sydney Sweeney plays Cecelia, an American woman who joins a convent in Italy. But after she arrives, she encounters strange occurrences and mysteriously winds up pregnant. Almost everyone in the convent touts it as a miracle, but Cecelia isn't so sure. Horror, of course, ensues. Immaculate was directed by Michael Mohan – who previously collaborated with Sweeney on the Hitchcock-esque thriller The Voyeurs.

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Sydney Sweeney is a devout scream queen in the twisted 'Immaculate'

Sydney Sweeney is a devout scream queen in the twisted 'Immaculate'

Listen · 16:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197963192/1239669105" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Sydney Sweeney stars in Immaculate. Neon hide caption

toggle caption
Neon

Sydney Sweeney stars in Immaculate.

Neon

In the new movie Immaculate, Sydney Sweeney plays Cecelia, an American woman who joins a convent in Italy. But after she arrives, she encounters strange occurrences and mysteriously winds up pregnant. Almost everyone in the convent touts it as a miracle, but Cecelia isn't so sure. Horror, of course, ensues. Immaculate was directed by Michael Mohan – who previously collaborated with Sweeney on the Hitchcock-esque thriller The Voyeurs.