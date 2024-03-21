How ski resorts are (economically) adjusting to climate change

Snowmaking has been able to cover up the effects of climate change for a long time. But by the turn of the century, that started to change. A recent report shows US resorts are opening later, closing earlier, and taking a financial hit. For an industry that relies on snow, the threat is existential. Can ski resorts survive?

