Chappell Roan: Tiny Desk Concert

It's become a Tiny Desk tradition for artists to leave a small offering on the shelves — a tchotchke, a toy, a signed album or piece of swag, a guitar pick, that sort of thing. Usually, those pieces get absorbed into the visual din, but sometimes, they change the look of the Tiny Desk permanently. All of which is to say that when Chappell Roan finished her magnetic performance, we immediately sought her out to sheepishly ask if we could keep her wig.

Roan's marvelous debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, came out last September — just in time to fit into the window of eligibility for the 2025 Grammys, hint hint wink — and it finds the singer toying confidently with a persona inspired in part by drag performers. Flanked by a pink-clad band, she wasn't about to pass up the opportunity to serve up an absolute look, complete with white makeup and a towering wig (bolstered by a wadded-up trash bag tucked inside, as well as an assortment of stubbed-out cigarette butts), which now sits comfortably atop a skull Cypress Hill left us.

Loading...

It's only appropriate that Roan would forever alter the Tiny Desk. Because, at the risk of sounding hyperbolic, this is a stunning set: Performing five songs from Midwest Princess, Roan worked through songs of youthful heartache ("Casual"), queer liberation ("Pink Pony Club"), mournful alienation ("California") and two decidedly different forms of chaotic seduction ("Picture You," "Red Wine Supernova"). In every mood and every song, she's utterly commanding — witty and whip-smart, vocally assured and charismatic beyond words.

She didn't just leave her wig; she left a mark.

SET LIST

"Casual"

"Pink Pony Club"

"Picture You"

"California"

"Red Wine Supernova"

MUSICIANS

Chappell Roan: lead vocals

Eliza Petrosyan: guitar

Lucy Ritter: drums

Valeria Falcon: bass

Sarah Hinez: keys

Danica Pinner: cello

Mia Pfirrman: vocals

Emily Lenck: violin

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Stephen Thompson

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

