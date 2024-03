WWII veterans to receive Congressional Gold Medal for their role in 'Ghost Army' The unit was made up of actors, directors, costume designers, prop makers and sound engineers who tricked the Nazis into believing Allied forces were bigger and in locations they really weren't.

History WWII veterans to receive Congressional Gold Medal for their role in 'Ghost Army' WWII veterans to receive Congressional Gold Medal for their role in 'Ghost Army' Listen · 2:38 2:38 The unit was made up of actors, directors, costume designers, prop makers and sound engineers who tricked the Nazis into believing Allied forces were bigger and in locations they really weren't. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor