Deal is reached to fund Homeland Security Department, Arizona monitors its progress Congress has until Friday to pass that and other spending measures to avoid a government shutdown. In Arizona, Border Patrol's Tucson sector has seen a record number of migrant crossings since June.

National Deal is reached to fund Homeland Security Department, Arizona monitors its progress Deal is reached to fund Homeland Security Department, Arizona monitors its progress Listen · 3:33 3:33 Congress has until Friday to pass that and other spending measures to avoid a government shutdown. In Arizona, Border Patrol's Tucson sector has seen a record number of migrant crossings since June. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor