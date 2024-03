Irael-Hamas war causes conflict at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Protests over the war have roiled art museums. The latest is Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, which saw its CEO resign after allegations that she censored pro-Palestinian artists.

