A look back at Freaknik, Atlanta's iconic HBCU spring break party of the 80s and 90s A new documentary on Hulu examines Freaknik, which helped put Atlanta's Hip Hop culture on the map but then fizzled out in the late 90s.

A look back at Freaknik, Atlanta's iconic HBCU spring break party of the 80s and 90s A look back at Freaknik, Atlanta's iconic HBCU spring break party of the 80s and 90s Listen · 2:38 2:38 A new documentary on Hulu examines Freaknik, which helped put Atlanta's Hip Hop culture on the map but then fizzled out in the late 90s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor