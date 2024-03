DOJ files lawsuit against Apple, accusing tech giant of abusing power as a monopoly The Department of Justice and 16 states have filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of abusing its power as a monopoly to edge out rivals and ensure customers keep using its products.

Business

DOJ files lawsuit against Apple, accusing tech giant of abusing power as a monopoly

The Department of Justice and 16 states have filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of abusing its power as a monopoly to edge out rivals and ensure customers keep using its products.