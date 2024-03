Last living members of secret Ghost Army see medal for WWII battlefield deception Congress awarded its highest civilian honor to a long-secret Army unit that helped win World War II with battlefield deception. Just seven members of the 1,300-man Ghost Army are still alive.

History