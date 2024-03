Remembering indie artist and disability rights activist Cola Boyy, dead at 34 Matthew Urango, the singer-songwriter and activist known as Cola Boyy, was born with spina bifida. The musician who made crowds dance with his 1970s-influenced disco pop has died at the age of 34.

