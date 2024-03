Chicago is suing firearms manufacturer Glock Chicago is suing Glock, saying its guns are too easy to convert to illegal automatic weapons. It's the latest example of Democratic jurisdictions pressuring gunmakers to change products and marketing.

Law Chicago is suing firearms manufacturer Glock Chicago is suing firearms manufacturer Glock Listen · 3:46 3:46 Chicago is suing Glock, saying its guns are too easy to convert to illegal automatic weapons. It's the latest example of Democratic jurisdictions pressuring gunmakers to change products and marketing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor