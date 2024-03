Trump's hush money trial should go forward, Manhattan district attorney says The Manhattan District Attorney says there's no reason Donald Trump can't be tried starting in April. The former president is accused of 34 felonies in connection with covering up an alleged affair.

Law Trump's hush money trial should go forward, Manhattan district attorney says Trump's hush money trial should go forward, Manhattan district attorney says Listen · 3:46 3:46 The Manhattan District Attorney says there's no reason Donald Trump can't be tried starting in April. The former president is accused of 34 felonies in connection with covering up an alleged affair. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor