Indiana universities can revoke tenure if profs don't foster 'intellectual diversity' Indiana's Republican governor signed a bill that critics say will undermine tenure programs at universities. The law means a professor could lose tenure if they don't promote "intellectual diversity."

Education Indiana universities can revoke tenure if profs don't foster 'intellectual diversity' Indiana universities can revoke tenure if profs don't foster 'intellectual diversity' Audio will be available later today. Indiana's Republican governor signed a bill that critics say will undermine tenure programs at universities. The law means a professor could lose tenure if they don't promote "intellectual diversity." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor