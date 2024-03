Lawmakers race to pass spending package before midnight Friday Lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass a package of spending bills before midnight Friday — when funding for several key agencies expires.

Politics Lawmakers race to pass spending package before midnight Friday Lawmakers race to pass spending package before midnight Friday Listen · 3:20 3:20 Lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass a package of spending bills before midnight Friday — when funding for several key agencies expires. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor