Health Care A look at the citizens initiative to expand Medicaid in Florida A look at the citizens initiative to expand Medicaid in Florida Listen · 4:28 4:28 Florida lawmakers have debated for a decade whether to expand Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act. Advocates are trying to circumvent legislature and take the issue directly to voters.