State of the World from NPR A Visit to a Town Under Fire in Eastern Ukraine A Visit to a Town Under Fire in Eastern Ukraine Listen · 8:06 8:06 Enlarge this image toggle caption Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images We go to a town in Eastern Ukraine that is close to the front lines and under constant fire. Russians are advancing in Eastern Ukraine as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weapons.