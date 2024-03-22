Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images
A Ukrainian policeman (R) walks next to 84-year-old resident Mykola (L) pushing his bicycle on a street in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region on October 11, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Explosions are near-constant in the small town, whose buildings are scored with holes from shelling.
We go to a town in Eastern Ukraine that is close to the front lines and under constant fire. Russians are advancing in Eastern Ukraine as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weapons.