Russian forces advance in Eastern Ukraine as Ukrainians run low on ammunition : State of the World from NPR We go to a town in Eastern Ukraine that is close to the front lines and under constant fire. Russians are advancing in Eastern Ukraine as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weapons.

A Visit to a Town Under Fire in Eastern Ukraine

A Visit to a Town Under Fire in Eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian policeman (R) walks next to 84-year-old resident Mykola (L) pushing his bicycle on a street in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region on October 11, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Explosions are near-constant in the small town, whose buildings are scored with holes from shelling. Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A Ukrainian policeman (R) walks next to 84-year-old resident Mykola (L) pushing his bicycle on a street in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region on October 11, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Explosions are near-constant in the small town, whose buildings are scored with holes from shelling.

