John Malkovich

There aren't many actors who can straddle the worlds of high art and blockbusters as deftly as John Malkovich. This is a guy who's starred in an acclaimed Broadway rendition of Death of a Salesman, countless indie dramas and even a "Call of Duty" game.

Malkovich is great in pretty much everything he stars in. He's distinctive, compelling and unforgettable. You don't have to think too long and hard why, back in 1999, Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman decided to make a bonkers, brilliant, dark comedy called Being John Malkovich.

Malkovich's latest project is The New Look, a TV show on Apple TV +. The series marries two of Malkovich's great passions: high stakes drama and couture. There's no doubt that the man can really dress.

The New Look takes place in Nazi-occupied France and tells the story of how France's fashion industry navigated a terrifying, inhuman reality. Malkovich plays Lucien Lelong, French Coterie and mentor to Christian Dior in the show.

John Malkovich joins us to chat about The New Look and his love of fashion. He also talks to us about his upbringing and early years as a performer. Plus, we also get into one of our most favorite scenes of his from the film Burn After Reading.