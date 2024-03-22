New Music Friday: The best albums out March 22

Though it isn't quite as packed with huge names as last week, we're digging through another robust assortment of terrific albums. On this week's episode of New Music Friday, NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Stephen Thompson open by hailing Tigers Blood, the latest album from a singer-songwriter — Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee — who sounds more assured and potent than ever.

Plus: inescapably catchy global pop from South African singer Tyla, genre-straddling roots music from Sierra Ferrell, indescribable electronic compositions from Jlin and more.

Featured albums:

1. Waxahatchee, Tigers Blood

2. Tyla, Tyla

3. Sierra Ferrell, Trail of Flowers

4. Jlin, Akoma

Other notable releases for March 22:

• Rosie Tucker, Utopia Now!

• Empress Of, For Your Consideration

• Adrianne Lenker, Bright Future

• The Jesus and Mary Chain, Glasgow Eyes

• Future & Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You

• SiR, HEAVY

• Tatyana, It's Over

• Good Morning, Seven

• Lucas Debargue, Fauré's Complete Music for Solo Piano

• Aoife O'Donovan, All My Friends

• Brothers Osborne, Break Mine

• Cakes da Killa, Black Sheep

• crêpe girl, STARGAZING

• Dylan Gossett, Songs In The Gravel

• Matt Champion (of Brockhampton), Mika's Laundry

• FLETCHER, In Search Of The Antidote

• Gary Clark Jr., JPEG RAW

• Glass Beams, Mahal

• Gossip, Real Power

• Illiterate Light, Slow Down Time EP

• Ivan Llanes, La Vida Misma

• Julia Holter, Something in the Room She Moves

• Kaleah Lee, Birdwatcher

• Kenya Grace, The After Taste

• Magic Tuber Stringband, Needlefall

• Nourished by Time, Catching Chickens EP

• Prefuse 73, New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 1

• Restorations, Restorations

• Rosali , Bite Down

• Saicobab, NRTYA

• Salt Cathedral, Before It's Gone

• Shakira, Las Mujeres La No Lloran

• Soul Clap, EcoSystemS

• USA NAILS, FEEL WORSE

• villagerrr, Tear Your Heart Out