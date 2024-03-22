Jake Gyllenhaal punches up a 'Road House' remake

Enlarge this image toggle caption Laura Radford/Prime Video Laura Radford/Prime Video

The 1989 movie Road House starred Patrick Swayze as a no-nonsense bouncer who saves a honky-tonk bar from a local toughs. Now, in the new remake, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who accepts a job to clean up a seaside bar in the Florida Keys that's being terrorized by a motorcycle gang. There's still plenty of fighting and plenty of brooding, but how does it hold up to the original cult classic?



Amazon supports NPR and pays to distribute some of our content.