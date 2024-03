'Tokyo Vice' Journalist On Japan's Criminal Underworld : Fresh Air Reporter Jake Adelstein's memoir, Tokyo Vice, is about covering the organized crime beat in Japan. The MAX series (based on the book) is now in its second season. Adelstein spoke with Dave Davies in 2009.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the remake of the '80s film Road House.

Fresh Air 'Tokyo Vice' Journalist On Japan's Criminal Underworld 'Tokyo Vice' Journalist On Japan's Criminal Underworld Listen · 45:38 45:38 Reporter Jake Adelstein's memoir, Tokyo Vice, is about covering the organized crime beat in Japan. The MAX series (based on the book) is now in its second season. Adelstein spoke with Dave Davies in 2009.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the remake of the '80s film Road House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor