The News Roundup For March 22, 2024

A federal appeals court has placed a Texas law allowing police to detain and arrest migrants crossing the southern border back on ice after a Supreme Court ruling in favor of the policy.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has to come up with $454 million in under a week. The bond is part of a ruling handed down by a New York court that found that Trump, his son, and his organization conspired to inflate the value of their assets. Trump has indicated that he is unable to pay.

In news that seems somewhat overdue, the EPA has moved to ban the most common form of asbestos, which causes cancer and kills tens of thousands of Americans a year. Companies that use the substance in manufacturing and consumer goods have been pushing back on a total ban for decades.

Meanwhile, despite warnings from U.S. President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is renewing his vow to launch an attack on the city of Rafah, where many Palestinians fled for shelter from violence elsewhere in Gaza.

In expected news, Russian President Vladimir Putin won reelection to his position in another sham election. At a part rally part victory speech held in Red Square, he commended the people of Crimea for what he said was their "dedication to Moscow."

The U.S. is no longer one of the world's top-20 happiest countries according to the World Happiness Report. A generational divide between the country's oldest citizens and its youngest seems to be dragging America down in the rankings. The Nordic countries, however, maintained their hold on the top spots.

