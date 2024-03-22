This week's quiz has happiness and happy dogs. You're welcome

This week, last year's most popular dog is still top, and the happiest nation is still the most contented. March is still madness and shutdowns still loom. Conspiracists are still theorizing about the PR-challenged Princess of Wales, who was spotted — and captured on video — out and about.

Hey, if you think that woman with Wills is a body double, you be you. Everyone needs a hobby. Ours is writing this quiz. See if you can get an 11/11 this week — the above is a pretty blatant clue, so you've got at least one correct.