Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders to vote on merging with Truth Social Donald Trump could make billions of dollars if his company Truth Social is able to pull off a plan to go public. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. will vote Friday on whether to merge.

Business Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders to vote on merging with Truth Social Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders to vote on merging with Truth Social Listen · 3:16 3:16 Donald Trump could make billions of dollars if his company Truth Social is able to pull off a plan to go public. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. will vote Friday on whether to merge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor