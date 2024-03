Russian troops advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, where some residents remain Some Ukrainians are spending their days under the fire of advancing Russian troops. We meet some of the last residents of an eastern Ukrainian town.

Europe Russian troops advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, where some residents remain Russian troops advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, where some residents remain Listen · 7:26 7:26 Some Ukrainians are spending their days under the fire of advancing Russian troops. We meet some of the last residents of an eastern Ukrainian town. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor