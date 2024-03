Freddie Mercury's home in London is on the market for $38 million The frontman for Queen bought the neo-Georgian brick mansion and lived there until he died in 1991. Mercury left his house and possessions to his friend Mary Austin, who's lived there for decades.

Business Freddie Mercury's home in London is on the market for $38 million Freddie Mercury's home in London is on the market for $38 million Listen · 0:29 0:29 The frontman for Queen bought the neo-Georgian brick mansion and lived there until he died in 1991. Mercury left his house and possessions to his friend Mary Austin, who's lived there for decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor