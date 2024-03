Sales of existing homes jumped sharply in February. More 'For Sale' signs are up Home sales picked up last month. But with high prices and interest rates, buying a home is still out of reach for many. And changes to real estate commissions will soon add another wrinkle.

Home sales picked up last month. But with high prices and interest rates, buying a home is still out of reach for many. And changes to real estate commissions will soon add another wrinkle.