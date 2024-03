Blinken is in Israel aiming to negotiate a temporary cease-fire Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel after stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The war in Gaza is in its sixth month, and this is his sixth stop in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

