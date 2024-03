Tailor who survived Auschwitz and dressed presidents and stars dies at 95 Morning Edition remembers Martin Greenfield, who learned to sew while imprisoned in Auschwitz, and went on to make suits for celebrities, presidents and star athletes. He has died at the age of 95.

Obituaries Tailor who survived Auschwitz and dressed presidents and stars dies at 95 Tailor who survived Auschwitz and dressed presidents and stars dies at 95 Morning Edition remembers Martin Greenfield, who learned to sew while imprisoned in Auschwitz, and went on to make suits for celebrities, presidents and star athletes. He has died at the age of 95.